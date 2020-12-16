Farhan, Noor cruise into junior U19 squash semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Farhan Hashmi from Punjab and Noor Zaman of PAF set up an intriguing Under-19 semi-final in the National Junior Squash Championship following their convincing victories in the quarter-finals played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Tuesday.
Noor got the better of Hamza Sharif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6. The match lasted for 32 minutes while Farhan defeated Huzaifa Shahid from Punjab 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 in just 16 minutes.
The second semi-final will see Khushal Riaz of KP taking on Ashab Irfan from Punjab as both the players won their quarter-finals easily. The championship carries Rs500,000 prize money.
In the girls’ Under-19 event, Zynab Khan (Sindh), Noorul Ain Ejaz (Punjab), Hira Aqeel (KP), and Mira Hussain (KP) checked into the semi-finals.
Results: Boys’ Under-13: Muhammad Zaman (Sindh) bt Mubeen Khan (PAF) 11-7, 11-7, 11-3; Umair Arif (KP) bt Ibrahim Zeb (KP) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8; Huraira Khan (KP) bt Azaan Ali (Pb) 11-5, 11-7, 11-9; Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) bt Yashwa (Pb) 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7.
Boys’ Under-15; Anas Ali Shah (Pb) bt M Azaan Khalil (KP) 11-9, 11-4, 11-7; Saboor Khan (CAA) bt Sakhiullah Tareen (Pb) 13-11, 11-7, 11-8; Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) bt Abdullah Nawaz (KP) 5-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9; Yaseen Khattak (PAF) bt Varun Asif (Pb) 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.
Boys’ Under-17: Huzaifa Zahid (KP) bt Usman Nadeem (Pb) 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; Muhammad Ammad (PAF) bt Azlan Khawar (Pb) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4; Fahad Sharif (KP) bt Nouman Khan (KP) 17-15, 11-8, 12-10; and Muhammad Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Khaqan Malik (Pb) 11-3, 11-8, 11-2.
Boys’ Under-19: Noor Zaman (PAF) bt Hamza Sharif (KP) 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6; Muhammad Farhan Hashmi (Pb) bt Huzaifa Shahid (Pb) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6; Khushal Riaz (KP) bt Fawad Hussain (KP) 11-5, 11-3, 11-7; Ashab Irfan (Pb) bt Asad Ullah Khan (KP) 8-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.
Girls’ Under-19: Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Nimra Aqeel (KP) 11-1, 11-4, 11-6; Noorul Ain Ejaz (Pb) bt Fajar Hamid (Pb) 11-0, 11-0, 11-3; Hira Aqeel (KP) bt Zohra Abdullah (KP) 11-1, 11-2, 11-5; Mira Hussain (KP) bt Sibgha Arshad (Pb) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6.