Ehsas programme: PM seeks foolproof strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar to formulate a comprehensive strategy for expansion of the Ehsas programme. For this purpose, Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine called on him. During their meeting, the Prime Minister was informed about doubling of the World Bank's assistance to the Ehsas programme for further expansion to ensure social security for most of the deserving people. Further, the World Bank Country Director described the Ehsas programme as a flagship of social protection and a role model for other countries. Najy Benhassine appreciated the Prime Minister's steps for climate change and praised Pakistan's commitment to generate electricity from other environmentally-friendly (renewable) sources of coal and its adverse impact on emerging climate change in the region.