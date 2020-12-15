RCB plants over 15,000 saplings

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has planted over 15,000 saplings of different species including Chrysanthemum flowers.

According to spokesman, the RCB, Horticulture Department had planted over 15,000 saplings of different species at various green belts and parks during this season. He said, the board encouraged the people to undertake more plantation to beautify the environment of the cantt areas and provide a pollution free environment to the residents.

He informed that RCB was making efforts for the plantations in all available spaces and had developed numerous greenbelts and grounds. He said, the credit of all plantation went to Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Horticulturists Mehar Gul and her team which worked day and night to make the plantation campaign a success.

He informed, the citizens had also lauded efforts of the Cantt authorities particularly the gardeners who worked hard to undertake plantations. He said that more than 100 species of chrysanthemum flowers had been displayed in the exhibition organized here at Romi Park.

He urged the people come forward and play their role in making the environment green and pollution free. All available resources were being utilized in that regard, he added. The venue is presenting a festive look where exquisite colours and aroma of fresh flowers are adding to the aura of the exhibition.