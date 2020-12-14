close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Pakistan, Afghanistan martial arts contest ends in draw

Sports

LAHORE: The International Martial Arts Competition held between Pakistan and Afghanistan in collaboration with SA Group ended in a draw.

The event was scheduled to feature seven players from Pakistan and Afghanistan, but due to one player's fitness issues, there were six fights, three of which were won by Pakistani players and three by Afghanistan players.

Sohail Afzal Malik, Chairman SA Group, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the players.

