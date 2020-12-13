close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

GCU, UET to collaborate in research

Lahore

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) and University of UET have signed an MoU for teaching and research collaboration in the fields of sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities and languages.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar signed the accord at a ceremony at the UET. Both the universities agreed to develop a partnership for exchanging teaching and research staff, students, joint research projects, providing each other access to laboratories and facilities, sharing of academic data and publications and holding joint conferences, workshops and seminars.

