close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Bilawal visits Ahmed Mukhtar family

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday visited the residence of former federal minister Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar and expressed condolence with the family over his death.

He was accompanied by MNA Nafeesa Shah, PPP-P Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and others. He recited Fateha for the departed soul.

Latest News

More From Pakistan