Bilawal visits Ahmed Mukhtar family

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday visited the residence of former federal minister Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar and expressed condolence with the family over his death.

He was accompanied by MNA Nafeesa Shah, PPP-P Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and others. He recited Fateha for the departed soul.