ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has observed that the prime minister says rightly that there are two Pakistans here, one for the affluent and powerful people, and second for the poor.

The IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, gave these remarks while hearing a case pertaining to non-payment of compensation to the people who were affected due to construction of new sectors in Islamabad.

The IHC chief justice while expressing annoyance over non-payment of compensation to the affectees, remarked that the PM says rightly that there are two Pakistans here, not one -- one Pakistan is for the rich and powerful people and second for the poor.

The court criticised the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and said that people of whose ancestors land has been snatched are roaming helplessly in connection with payment of compensation. The chief justice further remarked that Islamabad is under the occupation of Elite. The poor are not paid the compensation of their land. He said this is reflection of 75 years how this country is being run. He asked what justification can be given over non payment of compensation for the period from 1968 to 1976.

The chief justice remarked as to why the court should not slap heavy fines on all chairmen and the board of members of this period. The hearing of the case was adjourned till today (Friday).