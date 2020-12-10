Coronavirus cases: 103 prisoners shifted from Abbottabad to Mansehra

MANSEHRA: As many as 103 inmates of Abbottabad have been shifted to Mansehra district jail because the former’s prison was sealed by the district administration after its 19 inmates and a police constable tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have received as many as 103 inmates, eight of them women, from district jail Abbottabad since it is sealed completely and nobody is allowed entry and exit because of the Covid-19 cases,” said Shabbir Ahmad, the assistant superintendent district jail, while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

He said that all those inmates brought to the Mansehra jail were being kept at an isolated barrack and they could mix with other inmates after two doctors posted there give them the clearance. The official added that as many as 291 inmates, including 3 women of Mansehra and Torghar, were being kept under strict Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“The Mansehra jail inmates and staffers including police constables were screened for the pandemic but none of them tested positive as we have strictly been following the SOPs,” said the official.