Economic zones to be created under Ring Road Project

Rawalpindi : The delegations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries have met RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza at his office here.

On this occasion, the delegations requested the RDA chairman to create special economic zones along the Ring Road on the pattern of Faisalabad Industrial Zone. The RDA chairman assured that Ring Road Economic Zones would be created as that of Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

The business delegations said that the traders of Islamabad are the second biggest taxes payers to the national exchequer. They said that land should be provided to the business community for these zones so that they can invest in it and build models of model industrial zones there. While the traders of Rawalpindi are also in the forefront in paying taxes, so that they should also be given relief, they added.

On which RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that the present government is well aware of the problems faced by the traders. He said providing a better and more conducive business environment to the business community is our top priority. Steps will be taken to implement the recommendations of the traders as soon as possible, he added. The delegation of traders thanked the RDA chairman.

RDA Director General Ammara Khan, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, the delegations of the chambers including Nasir Mirza, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sardar Yasir Ilyas, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of traders and others participated in the meeting.