LAHORE: Kickstarting her mass mobilisation campaign Monday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz warned Prime Minister Imran Khan to desist from using force to stop the upcoming Lahore Jalsa.

She said this while addressing a rally held in the constituency of Sh Rohail Ashgar (NA-128). She launched her mass mobilisation drive in the shape of a rally and visited various parts of the city and addressed the gatherings.

In her address, she asked the crowd to support the PDM for its upcoming rally in the city. She warned the government for not using force to stop the PDM’s public gathering and said thegovernment can’t stop the PDM from holding its power show on December 13.

She said the prime minister recently said the government will not allow chairs and tents at the Jalsa venue. She asked the crowd that do they need chairs and tents. She said the people of NA-128 have started the Lahore’s Jalsa Monday. She said those who were here didn’t need chairs; those who were on the rooftops didn’t need chairs.

She further said the upcoming PDM rally will be a decisive one. “On December 13, it will be “aar ya paar”, Maryam announced but didn’t give any details about the decisions to be announced in the upcoming Jalsa. “The Lahore Jalsa will show that the fake government’s days are numbered,” she added.

While addressing the gathering, she said she has decided to call Imran Khan as ‘Taabedar Khan’. She said now this is the responsibility of Lahore to throw the selected prime minister out of his office. She said she wanted to talk more with people but remaining talk will be done at the Lahore Jalsa.

Later, Maryam made her way to other constituencies around Lahore as well, stopping over at the NA-124 to address a crowd and lead chants of “Hamza, Hamza” in favour of her cousin Hamza Shahbaz.

While reaching Shahdara, Maryam Nawaz received a warm welcome. She, while addressing a very charged gathering, accused Imran khan and Asim Saleem Bajwa of collecting share in every corruption scandal. She said both of them are getting corruption money from the ATMs of Imran Khan. She further said the selected government has not enough courage to even visit the Peshawar hospital where seven people lost their lives due to lack of oxygen cylinders. She said no government official went to meet the victims' families. She said it was the duty of both leaders to console the aggrieved family.