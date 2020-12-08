Corona claims two more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more corona patients died at the Allied Hospital here on Monday. Awais Javed of Shamsabad and Sardar Lal Din of Nankana were admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago.

TWO HAND WASHING UNITS INAUGURATED: The Wasa Faisalabad and the UNICEF Pakistan jointly inaugurated two more hand washing units and a clean drinking water filtration plant under anti-corona measures.

In this connection, a special function was held at Sandal College Millat Road in which Commissioner Saqib Manan inaugurated the hand washing units. Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Deputy Managing Directors Adnan Nisar, Ikramullah, College Principal Muhammad Abbas Chaudhry, Director Water Saqib Raza and others were also present. Talking to media, Commissioner Saqib Manan said that the project of setting up hand washing units jointly by the Wasa Faisalabad and the UNICEF Pakistan under anti-corona measures was commendable that would provide hand washing facility as disinfectant water was the best course of action and should continue. The commissioner clarified that if we wash our hands with soap for 20 seconds, we could be safe from corona upto 90pc. He also directed the college administration to ensure safety of hand washing and drinking water and supply of disinfectant water and soap so that wet hands could be dried in the air.