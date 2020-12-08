close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
December 8, 2020

National Voters Day marked in Abbottabad

Peshawar

December 8, 2020

ABBOTTABAD: Regional Election Commissioner Hazara, Sardar Jehanzeb, has stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about their right to vote.He was addressing a function in connection with the National Voters Day. The function was organized at the office of Regional Election Commissioner Hazara.

