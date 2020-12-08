National Voters Day marked in Abbottabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABBOTTABAD: Regional Election Commissioner Hazara, Sardar Jehanzeb, has stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about their right to vote.He was addressing a function in connection with the National Voters Day. The function was organized at the office of Regional Election Commissioner Hazara.