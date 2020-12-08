Meeting on Raja Bazaar development project

Rawalpindi:The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chaired a committee’s meeting about the urban projects for Rawalpindi’s historic center, Raja Bazaar.

The plans are to highlight Rawalpindi’s heritage, improve living conditions in Raja Bazaar, improve the traffic system and increase tourism, urban regeneration in Sarafa and Bhabra Bazaar, conservation of Sujan Singh Haveli and streets improvement, promoting sustainable urban mobility in historic Rawalpindi Bazaar, resilience strategy for Rawalpindi and livelihood opportunities through job creation & entrepreneurship

All these projects were discussed with their scope and stakeholders were taken on board to comment on the timeline of projects.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said to improve the traffic system in Raja Bazar and water sewerage system are very important. He said WAPDA should submit an estimation of the project relating to the induction of electric wires in a pipeline. The meeting was held today in RDA conference room and attended by various stakeholders from the government and Community. Representative from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, Walled City of Lahore Authority, DSP Traffic Police, Dr Naveed Iftikhar head of Urban Platform UNDP, Indus Heritage Trust, Akhter Hameed Khan Trust and Chairman of Traders Association and community, Sh Asif Idrees President of Jewelers Association and Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti Deputy Director Finance RDA attended the meeting.