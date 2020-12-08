Replies sought in plea against rallies in corona situation

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from Punjab secretary for specialised healthcare and deputy commissioner of Lahore on a petition seeking a restraining order against all political parties from holding all kinds of gatherings and the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and directed an assistant advocate general to submit replies on behalf of the respondents on Tuesday (today).

The law officer sought more time for the purpose, however, the judge turned down the request for a long adjournment observing that the matter pertained to the implementation of the fundamental rights of the citizens. Representing his petition, Advocate Azhar Siddique also referred to a recent incident wherein at least seven patients of coronavirus lost their lives for want of oxygen in a Peshawar hospital.

He said Covid-19 situation was out of control because the local administration as well as government failed to make available certain lifesaving drugs meant to deal with symptoms of the novel virus. The lawyer alleged that the unavailability of medicine and the failure of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) in this regard was a violation of Article 9 of the Constitution.