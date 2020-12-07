Artist passes away in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Renowned painter and portrait maker Anjum Attari passed away in Dera Ismail Khan district after a protracted illness, said family sources of the late artist on Sunday.

Anjum Attari was admitted to District Hospital Dera and later shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan where he breathed his last. He also suffered a lung problem.

Anjum Attari participated in innumerable art exhibitions across the country. He worked in different kinds of art, like impressionism, water-colour, landscape, and portrait making. His funeral and burial took place in his native village. Social and political figures and art lovers have condoled the death and sent messages of sympathy to the bereaved family.