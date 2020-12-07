close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

Corona claims four lives in Abbottabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

ABBOTTABAD: Four patients including two women died of coronavirus at Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Sunday. The victims included Muhammad Taj, Bushra Chand, Sajid Hussain and Rukhsana. The deceased were later buried in their respective areas as per the SOPs. The numbers of corona patients in the corona wards of the hospital have reached 70, while ventilators have also been occupied fully.

The district administration has also failed to enforce the SOPs and public places are often found overcrowded.

