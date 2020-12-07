Bannu admin introduces regular price-checking in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The divisional administration of Bannu has for the first time introduced regular price checking in the militancy-hit newly merged district of North Waziristan as part of the measures adopted by it to check hike in prices in the division.

Sources in the administration and locals said that a price magistrate is on duty at dawn in the respective fruit and vegetable market, commonly known as ‘Mandi’ to observe and monitor the bidding process, or ‘Boli’ as it is known, to ensure fair prices and consumer protection. They said a spree of inspections raging in nature from persuasive to punitive under the notified district micro-plans with oversight by divisional officials are undertaken to control price hike, profiteering, black-marketing and hoarding. Review meetings are then held in the evening to assess achievements and shortcomings.

According to the sources, a draft input has been submitted to the government to ensure food security as part of long-term planning by calculating daily stock position of food items. The district directors of agriculture were tasked to develop the concept of farmers’ markets and create new avenues in the adjacent areas.

During October-November, 10,337 shops were inspected, 72 were sealed, 128 FIRs were lodged and 120 accused were arrested. Another 465 violators were warned and fined Rs2.2 million. This kind of action was stated to be unprecedented in Bannu.

The sources said a monitory and reporting matrix has been developed by the divisional administration to operate as ‘price-hike detector’ and function as a rapid response team to check increase in prices and curb profiteering and hoarding. The said the system ensured the detection and recovery of more than 4,000 metric tons of hoarded wheat.

The first Model Sasta Bazaar in the province was established in Bannu on an emergency basis to provide relief to the people. The effort was led by Bannu’s deputy commissioner, retired Captain Zubair Khan Niazi and more than 200 cabins were constructed for daily wagers free of cost at the Model Sasta Bazaar.

The administration also regularly holds katcheries and revenue darbars for ensuring public service delivery and accountability. The revenue officials are monitored through the citizens’ feedback model with quadruplet monitoring filters ranging from the assistant commissioner to commissioner and Senior Member Board of Revenue. It resulted in the suspension and dismissal of more than a dozen revenue officials after being found guilty of committing irregularities.

The divisional administration has also been busy controlling locust, battling Covid-19 pandemic and running campaigns to check the incidence of polio. The sources pointed out that the President of Pakistan acknowledged the implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures in Bannu by quoting it in his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bannu, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, has requested the Turkish International Agency (TIKA) for assistance to solarize the district headquarters hospitals in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan. He also sought help for upgradation of women and children hospital in Bannu and restoration of the city’s sewage treatment plant.