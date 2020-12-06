Pak squad to be allowed to end isolation from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: All members of the Pakistan touring squad, barring one, will be allowed to end isolation from Tuesday after undergoing medical checkups in Christchurch with no further Covid-19 testing.

The Covid-19 tests scheduled for Sunday (today) will be the Pakistan team’s last after which a medical checkup will be carried out on all 53 members of the squad including assistant coach Shahid Aslam, who is still in Auckland. Imamul Haq however, will have to complete his 14-day quarantine before his medical checkup.

“Once the 14-day isolation is complete, the squad members only have to undergo physical checkups in New Zealand. There is no need for any further Covid-19 testing,” a source said.

“However, all those who tested negative earlier will have to undergo one last Covid test on Sunday. After that, there will be no further testing and only physical checkups that include temperature checks and oxygen inhaling percentage will be done.

“Even those who were declared positive on the team’s arrival will not be required to undergo coronavirus tests at the completion of 14 days.

“In New Zealand, once you complete 14 days it is believed that you have developed antibodies and if you have no temperature that means you are fit to be part of the society,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the entire team members are anxiously waiting for the completion of their quarantine. “Insha Allah, all those who have already been declared negative will stay negative and all those who have completed their quarantine will recover well. We are in touch on phone and it seems that all the 53 members will be free to go out in the open and start cricket activities from Tuesday onward,” the source said.