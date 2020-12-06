Multi-party moot condemns retrenchment of 4,544 PSM workers

Leaders of various political and religious parties, in a multi-party conference organised by the Jamaat-e-Islamiâ€™s District Malir chapter on Friday, unanimously condemned the retrenchment of 4,544 Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) workers and said the federal government had been taking away the livelihoods of thousands of households.

JI district chief and labour leader Muhammad Islam presided over the conference held in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. District leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Awami National Party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, representatives of the PSMâ€™s various trade union bodies and civil society activists attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting said that the current government was following anti-worker policies and did not believe in the protection of workersâ€™ rights and the creation of new job opportunities in the country. Leaders of the political parties vowed to support PSM workers and demanded of the government to take back the retrenchmentâ€™s decision.

They also agreed to urgently evolve a joint strategy by all political parties, trade unions and other stakeholders for resisting the anti-worker policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.