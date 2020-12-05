Six, including three girls, die in different incidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as six people, including three girls, were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Friday.Reports said a speedy coach hit a motorcycle that killed two women and left one injured. The deceased were identified as Heer and Razia Unnar, while Kamran was injured on the National Highway near Sakrand in Nawabshah. In another incident of similar nature, a truck collided with an ambulance in the limits of Mehar that killed a man, Rasool Bakhsh Mangan.

Reports said three girls, including two sisters, were electrocuted in village Pathan near Hattri in Hyderabad on Friday, when the girls accidently got in contact with an 11,000KV wire. According to their parents, 10-year old Salima, her sister 7-year old Saadia, d/o Lal Muhammad Pathan, and three-year-old Bakhatawar, d/o Dadullah Pathan, were playing on the top of the house when electrocuted to death. The police said the bodies of the two sisters were shifted to Quetta and the body of Bakhtawar was shifted to Kotri for funeral. The police said an investigation was underway to determine whether it was the negligence of Hesco or not.