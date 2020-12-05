Track & Trace System: FBR holds pre-bidding meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has held a pre-bidding conference for grant of five-year license for IT- based Track & Trace System.

Under this system, specified goods i.e. tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer would be monitored electronically. The conference was held at the FBR Headquarters attended by 25 participants physically and another 15 virtually.

Member IR-Operation Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and Project Director (Track & Trace System) Tariq Hussain Shaikh conducted the conference and explained the functions, features and purpose of implementing the Track and Trace System, which includes minimum human interface, preventing leakage of revenue, under-reporting of specified goodsâ€™ sales and ensuring proper payment of duty/taxes.

The participants evinced their interest in the project and asked questions. The FBR team responded to all the queries to the satisfaction of participants. The team further clarified that the last date of the bids is 19th December, 2020 which was not extendable as the Track and Trace System would be rolled out by June 30, 2021.