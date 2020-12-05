Three suspected robbers held

LAHORE:City division investigation police claimed to have arrested three suspected robbers on Friday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan Butt, Kamran and Yaseen. Rehan Butt was involved in heinous crimes. He had allegedly shot at a person during robbery for offering resistance at Shahdara. The other suspect, Kamran, was involved in shop robberies at Lohari Gate. At least 20 cases have been traced against him and gold ornaments weighing over 12 tola have been recovered from his custody. The third suspect, Yaseen, was involved in looting citizens by wearing fake police uniform at Masti Gate. Police recovered cash from him, besides the motorcycle and the police uniform used in various crime bids.

Fire: A fire broke out on the roof of a shop in Badami Bagh on Friday. According to details, scrap and wood kept on the roof of a shop caught fire. After noticing the fire, the nearby people tried to extinguish it. Rescue teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.