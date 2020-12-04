Court orders fine for stubble burning

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the provincial government to impose Rs50,000 fine on the violators of the ban on crop stubble burning in addition to strict implementation of zigzag technology by the brick kiln industry.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing different petitions relating to the environmental issues, including the growing smog. A report submitted on behalf of a court-made environment commission stated that 476 industrial units and brick kilns were inspected to ensure compliance of the smog related measures. It said 170 units had been sealed for greenhouse gas emissions while cases had been registered against 66 units for violation of Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s directions.

The report further stated that cases had also been registered against 17 brick kilns and 36 others were sealed for not converting to zigzag technology. It said 1,108 vehicles had been impounded while 7,875 challaned for emitting excessive smoke. An amount of over Rs4.2 million has been collected under the head of challans, it added. On behalf of a petitioner, Advocate Sheraz Zaka pointed out that the sugar mills had not installed water treatment plants which had been resulting in discharge of polluted water.

Justice Karim directed the Punjab government to impose heavy fines for industrial emissions across the province as Lahore had become one of the most polluted cities in the world due to smog. The judge reminded the environmental protection agency the court would not allow any brick kiln to get exemption from installation of the latest technology of zigzag. He also directed the commission to assist the government to levy aquifer charges against the companies involved in exploitation of underground water. The hearing was adjourned till December 10.