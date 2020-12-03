Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig lauds FBR over higher tax collection

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI & leader of business community, has lauded the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) for achieving 3.8 per cent higher tax collection to Rs1,688 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year, as against the target of Rs1,669 billion.

Dr Baig said surpassing the tax target under the Covid-19 pandemic is commendable. He appreciated the FBR refunding more than Rs73 billion GST and Rs44 billion income tax refunds through faster system, easing of the cash flow of exporters that has resulted in increase of exports by 7.2 per cent crossing US$2 billion mark in November 2020.

The former FPCCI leader congratulated the Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman FBR Javed Ghani, Member Inland Revenue Dr Ashfaq Ahmed and his team for achieving such a goal.