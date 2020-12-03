Aimal signs contract with Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Club

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball captain Aimal Khan has signed a contract with Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Club for the Qatar Volleyball League 2020.

Aimal played for the club in 2018-2019 season before moving to Thailand where he played for Nakhon Ratchasima, one of their strongest clubs, early this year.

Aimal moved to Doha a couple of weeks ago and has spent 14 days in isolation.

“I have passed my medical and fitness test and got a contract with Al-Gharaffa Club in Qatar volleyball league,” Aimal told 'The News' from Doha.

“I would like to thank my father, all my family members, dear friends, coaches. Thank you for your support. I request you to remember me in your prayers,” he said.

Aimal also thanked Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) for timely arranging NOC for him. “I am thankful to the PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob and Secretary Shah Naeem Zafar who managed all documents for me in time and got me the NOC,” he added.

“It was an opportunity and I wanted to grab it. In Thailand the situation was not good due to Covid-19 issues and the embassy was also closed. This opportunity came and I grabbed it. I am very thankful to the Al-Gharaffa management for reposing confidence in me. I will try my best to live up to their expectations,” Aimal said.

“Because of Covid-19, I did not get much training in Pakistan but now it’s time as I came out of quarantine on Sunday after spending two weeks in isolation. There are two matches left in the first round and the second round will start after 20 days. By then I will be in top shape,” he said.