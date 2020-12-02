Police constable critically wounded in Mauripur attack

A police constable was critically wounded in the Mauripur locality on Tuesday morning when hitherto unidentified assailants fired shots at him.

SHO Abdul Ghaffar Shah said PC Azeem Munawar was on his way home after buying breakfast items when a man on a motorcycle fired shots at him near the Abbasi Hotel on Hawkesbay Road.

The officer said Munawar had suffered three bullets to the upper torso and was in critical condition. He said the attacker had used a 30-bore pistol, adding that the spent bullet shells had been collected and sent to the forensic division.

Munawar is posted at the Darakhshan police station but he is currently on leave because he got married last week. He is a resident of the Grex village. SHO Shah said it is too early to confirm the motive behind the incident. However, he said the attack seems to have been carried out over a personal enmity.

Drug pushers held

The Sachal police raided a drug den in Saadi Town’s Scheme 33 and arrested four drug pushers. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated. After the shoot-out, four of them were arrested, including one in an injured condition.

The arrested men were identified as Gul Kareem, Rehmatullah, Shahid and Noorullah. Kareem was the one who was injured. Police seized weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Man injured

A man was wounded in a firing incident that took place near Superhighway on Tuesday.

According to the Sacchal police, unidentified assailants shot at 28-year-old Zaib Hassan, son of Hassan Ahmed. The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

SHO Sohail Shahzad said the injured, a resident of Quetta Town, told the police he could have been targeted over a personal enmity and that it was not a matter of mugging.

Man dies in accident

An elderly man was killed in a road accident near the Jubilee Cinema within the limits of the Nabi Bukhsh police station.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital (CHK) where he was identified as 70-year-old Abdur Rasheed, son of Tajuddin. The police said he was going somewhere on his motorcycle when the vehicle slipped and he died on the spot.

Man found dead

The body of a man was found on the side of Mauripur Road. Rescuers transported the body to the CHK where he was identified as 42-year-old Manthar, son of Bandhi. Police said the man apparently died a natural death.

Minor boy drowns

A minor boy drowned in the underground water tank of his house located in Baldia Town. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police, quoting the victim’s family, said three-year-old Ayan, son of Saeed Jan, fell into the tank when he was playing near it.