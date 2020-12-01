Iranian commander, bodyguards killed along Syrian-Iraqi border

BEIRUT: Iraqi intelligence sources told the foreign media on Monday about the killing of a commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and three of his bodyguards, on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The Iraqi intelligence sources told the Russian news site: “The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Muslim Shahdan, was killed today, along with three of his bodyguards, at the Iraqi-Syrian border.”

The sources added, “The preliminary information has not yet confirmed whether the strike was by a drone or an assassination in another way.” No further details have been released regarding the death of Shahdan; however, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya TV has also posted a similar story. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has not commented on these allegations, nor is it clear whether or not he was killed in Syrian or Iraqi territory. The alleged death of Shahdan comes just days after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran.