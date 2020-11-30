PMA for urgent measures to contain spread of coronavirus

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab, urged the government to take urgent measures to contain the spread of second wave of coronavirus as admissions with new infections in hospitals are increasing day by day.

This was observed during a meeting of PMA, Punjab chapter, held under the chairmanship of Dr Tanveer Anwar and attended by General Secretary Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Salman Kazmi, Dr Talha Sherwani and others.

They said PMA postponed its scheduled seminar on health sector, which was to be chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid.

They urged the government to impose a ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings including political Jalsas, wedding functions, etc.

“We also appeal to the opposition parties and general public to display responsibility to help contain spread of the virus,” they added.

They urged the government to strictly enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of second wave of Covid-19 as it did during the first wave of the deadly pandemic.

Meanwhile, Medical Students Organization (MSO) President Arslan Asif expressed concern that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had asked medical students of senior professional years to attend colleges for clinical rotations.

“The second wave of coronavirus is already here and Ministry of Education has announced to close the institutes. Therefore, in a time of pandemic, the students’ presence in colleges can cause overcrowding, which may lead to spread of Covid-19,” he said. He said that only essential staff should be made to attend the hospital as students, who were not directly involved in patient care, should not be unnecessarily exposed to the virus. “At least three students in Shalamar Medical and Dental College have tested Covid-19 positive, while approximately 10 to 12 students in every medical college have become positive, yet the colleges and more importantly PMC, is not agreeing to close the institutes,” he regretted.