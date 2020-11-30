Islooites to get drive-in cinema next month

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to open up a drive-in cinema in the city to provide a recreational activity to Islooites during the times of coronavirus pandemic.
“We plan to have a car cinema next month and the administration was working on it,” Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat hinted at the opening of a drive-in movie theatre in response to a tweet at his social media handler. Recently, a Twitter user, Faizan Khan shared the idea while tagging DC of holding a car theater at F-9 park, every weekend until the second wave of COVID-19 ends. Residents of Islamabad regularly reach out to the DC on social media and get a prompt response to their complaints and suggestions.
Talking to APP on Sunday, Hamza Shafqaat said drive-in movie theatres have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle. “Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe,” the DC remarked. To a query, he said the city managers were considering the Shakarparian Parade Ground or F-9 Park as prospective locations for the cinema set-up. People would be allowed to watch films while sitting in their cars and the cars' radios will act as the speaker for the movie's audio.