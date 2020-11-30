close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 30, 2020

Medical camp held

Islamabad

 
November 30, 2020

Rawalpindi : A three-day free Eye and Medical Camp has been organised by Talent Groom Academy at Mohra Chappar, Chakri Road, says a press release.

During the camp, visitors are being provided free of cost computerised eye-check-ups, an operation for glaucoma and contact lenses.

Besides, medical specialists are providing assistance to general patients on daily basis. The academy is also providing free medicines to visiting patients. Every year, the camp is organised on the directives of Colonel (r) Ibrar which is attended by patients from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Haripur.

Latest News

More From Islamabad