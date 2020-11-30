Medical camp held

Rawalpindi : A three-day free Eye and Medical Camp has been organised by Talent Groom Academy at Mohra Chappar, Chakri Road, says a press release.

During the camp, visitors are being provided free of cost computerised eye-check-ups, an operation for glaucoma and contact lenses.

Besides, medical specialists are providing assistance to general patients on daily basis. The academy is also providing free medicines to visiting patients. Every year, the camp is organised on the directives of Colonel (r) Ibrar which is attended by patients from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Haripur.