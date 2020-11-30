PNCA postpones annual festival

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has postponed its Annual Festival 2020 in regards to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

According to an official announcement, the government’s decision of refraining from public gatherings, PNCA had postponed the Annual Festival due to serious health risk as the second wave of the pandemic was on the rise in the country.

In PNCA gatherings, the audience, artists, and management will be at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Cultural activities were among the most affected by the current pandemic situation but to safeguard the public’s health it was necessary to cancel events until further instructions, it stated.