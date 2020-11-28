Self-reliance must to meet battlefield challenges: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Friday technological upgrade, modernisation and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet challenges of future battlefield.

He said this during his visit of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah. The COAS was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units, focusing on targets achieved, future projects, modernisation for cost effective, sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The COAS was also apprised on POF endeavours for international ventures based on exports to contribute to national exchequer. Gen Bajwa visited Display Lounge where newly-developed defence products were showcased.

Appreciating management and staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, COAS termed POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan. The COAS said that technological upgrade, modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet challenges of future battlefield. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.