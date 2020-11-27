Sharif family doing politics on Begum Shamimâ€™s death: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass (Firdous Market underpass) is a gift for Lahorites as it will facilitate the commuters of the provincial metropolis.

The underpass will be able to accommodate approximately 100,000 vehicles daily, therefore, allowing the motorists to save time and fuel. She said two-lane underpass will ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centrepoint, MM Alam Road and Cavalry Ground with special arrangements for water disposal.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to CM while talking to the media on the inauguration ceremony of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass at Firdous Market Lahore. She said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working round the clock for the progress and development of the province.

The strenuous efforts of CM have materialised the dream of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass into a reality. The project has been completed at the cost of Rs1.75 billion. Moreover, the transparent tendering saved Rs130 million on development work, she claimed.

The former government was only interested in such projects which gave them high kickbacks. The PML-N governmentâ€™s extravagant expenditures on politically motivated fleshy projects resulted in financial crisis.

The incumbent government will take every possible step to uplift the lives of the people. Such development projects of public welfare will continue in future as well, she added. Responding to a question, she said even the death of late Begum Shamim Akhtar cannot refrain the Sharif Family and their spokespersons from doing political point-scoring.

The government is in continuous contact with the Sharif Family and right after the announcement of funeral Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will be released.

While criticising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that on one hand the Zardari family have declared corona test compulsory for all the guests invited on the engagement whereas on the other, they are asking people of Pakistan to take part in PDM procession without any corona test.

All this shows the double standards of Zardari family who only care for themselves and not the common people. She said everyone knows that it is impossible that people will follow SOPs in public processions. She urged the opposition to focus on genuine public issues to facilitate the masses and stop befooling the innocent people of Pakistan.