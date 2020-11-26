LHC terms NAB call-up notice to petitioner illegal

MULTAN: A division bench of the Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, has restricted proceedings against a private developer and petitioner and termed a NAB call-up notice illegal. Earlier, MDA Town Developer Zain Murtaza filed a petition before the division bench comprising Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh and Justice Anwarul Haq and challenged the NAB call-up notice. The petitioner’s counsel Syed Athar Shah Bukhari argued that the MDA Officers Town was built 20 years ago. The sewerage was laid down, roads were constructed and streetlights were installed according to the agreement. He argued that the petitioner has handed over land for the construction of a park and a community hall and is ready to fulfil further requirements, but he was served a NAB call-up notice, which is wrong. According to the NAB charge-sheet, the petitioner did not provide compulsory facilities at the colony. However, the court termed the NAB call-up notice illegal and directed NAB officials stop further proceedings against the petitioner.