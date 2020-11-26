Unfreezing of assets: Court seeks arguments from Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Wednesday again sought arguments from the counsel of Shahbaz Sharif on December 2 on applications moved by the Shahbaz Sharif family seeking unfreezing of their assets.

Counsel of Shahbaz family Amjad Parvez didn’t appear again before the court after which the court adjourned the case till December 2.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau had submitted its reply in this regard. The NAB said that the money laundering investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, Salman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and others are under way, adding Shahbaz Sharif made assets in the name of his wives. However, the family failed to disclose sources of their income. The NAB said according to the Finance Act and the Money Laundering Act, it is mandatory to disclose the sources of income.

On the other hand, the Shahbaz family had moved the court against the NAB’s act of freezing their assets, arguing that it was illegal to freeze assets during the course of investigations.