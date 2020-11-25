Gang busted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATTAGRAM: The police arrested a three-member gang of car lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from them, an official said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference here, District Police Officer Tariq Suhail Marwat said a team was constituted after reports of vehicle lifting incidents in various areas of the district. —Correspondent