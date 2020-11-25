close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Gang busted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

BATTAGRAM: The police arrested a three-member gang of car lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from them, an official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, District Police Officer Tariq Suhail Marwat said a team was constituted after reports of vehicle lifting incidents in various areas of the district. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Peshawar