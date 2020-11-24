Two more die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more coronavirus patients died on Monday. Fehmida Bibi of Dastgirpura and Nasir Ahmad of Chak 31/JB tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the isolation ward of the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, where they died on November 23, 2020. Total coronavirus death toll in the district has reached 80. According to a source of local health department, the numbers of coronavirus patients is rapidly increasing in Faisalabad.

The management of the Allied Hospital has converted a medical ward into corona isolation ward. So far 4,834 coronavirus testes have been conducted in Allied and Civil hospitals and 556 people’s reports were positive and the infected people have quarantined themselves at their houses or got admitted to hospitals.

TWO BROTHERS AMONG THREE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Three people, including two brothers, died in a road accident on Monday.

Anis Ahmad, 17, his brother Rehan, 10, and their cousin Muhammad Ahmad, 14, were travelling on a motorcycle when they hit a parked trailer on Canal Express Way. As a result, Anis, his brother Rehan and M Ahmad died on the spot.

Fesco issues power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Monday issued power shutdown program for Tuesday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, Al-Awwal, Bangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahuddin, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani, Zafar Chowk and Kararwala feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and all feeders emanating from 132-KV Ibraheem Fiber grid station will remain suspended from 10am to 3pm while ZTM, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwaly, Sadaqat Kamal, VAC and Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Tuesday (November 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Awan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi and Nazeer Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Scarp, Mureedwala Road and Bashir Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Circular Road and Katchery Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Gulistan feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Noorpur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Chenab Nagar and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Anayat Ali Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm whereas D-Ground feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Rafhan, Susan Road and Pepsi feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Marafco, Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, National Silk Mills and new Madina Town feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe loadshedding from 8am to 12 noon on November 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mughal Pura and Sandal feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 1:30pm while Abdullah Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Langar Makhdoom and Wallah feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Government General Hospital and Nisar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 2pm on Tuesday (November 24).