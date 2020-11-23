Sindh info minister takes a jibe at Shibli over his PDM rally remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party leader and Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that when Federal Information Shibli Faraz is unable to see sugar being sold at a price of Rs115 per kilogram, wheat flour available at a price of Rs75 per kg then he is also unable to see thousands of the people who attended the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Peshawar on the present day. Taking to Twitter on Sunday in response to the statement of federal information minister, the Sindh information and local government said the public meeting of the PDM in Peshawar was like a public referendum against this persisting price-hike in the country. “It might be possible that some of the participants of the public meeting would have gone to push the bus of BRT (in Peshawar),” he said.