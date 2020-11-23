PM renamed word ‘lie’ as ‘U-turn’, says Siraj

MINGORA: Asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the worst, incapable and corrupt in the history of the country.

Addressing a public gathering at Grassy Ground in Mingora town of Swat district, Sirajul Haq said that Imran Khan promised not to tell a lie to the nation.

“However, the prime minister has renamed the word ‘lie’ as ‘U-turn’. Imran says a great leader takes great U-turns. He had promised to the nation that if the masses under his government came out for protest, he would provide them containers and would resign the same day. But today people from Chitral up to Karachi are cursing the government,” he added.

He asked the prime minister to honour his pledge and step down without any delay. “You had promised the nation to convert governor houses into universities but failed to honour your promises. You had pledged to construct five million houses, but failed to construct a single house in 800 days. You had promised to create 10 million jobs but have snatched employment from 35,00,000 citizens,” he said, adding that the government had failed on all fronts.

Senator Sirajul Haq maintained that Imran Khan promised to establish Riyasate Madina, but instead actors started shooting and filming movies in mosques under the PTI government. He questioned what steps Imran Khan had taken towards Riyasate Madina.

“Kashmir was occupied by India and their legitimate struggle for independence was sabotaged in your government. The state foreign policy has badly failed and has earned the nation a bad name. United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped issuing visas to Pakistanis, relations with Saudi Arabia are on the downfall and China is no longer trusting Pakistan,” he alleged.

He claimed that the economy and peace had been shattered under Imran Khan’s government. “Before coming into power, Imran Khan claimed to have 200 economy experts, however, they don’t even have 200 chicken,” he said, adding that the high inflation rate had increased prices of daily use commodities.

He explained that he did not join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), as they were not struggling for the rights of the citizens but for their vested interests. He alleged that the establishment supported PTI and its government. “When it (establishment) withdraws its support, the PTI government will fall within no time,” he added

Earlier, JI provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad also addressed the gathering and said that the government was not sincere to protect Namoos-e-Risalat.