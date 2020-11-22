Main Agar Chup Hoon starts from Monday on Geo TV

KARACHI: Geo TV present another interesting drama serial Main Agar Chup Hoon from Monday 23rd November under the production of Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi 7th Sky Entertainment.

Main Agar Chup Hoon is a story of a young and self-reliant girl named Emaan who after the death of her father has lived at her uncle’s house along with her mother and sister, Sehrish. ith lots of hopes and love for her cousin Zeeshan, Emaan gets married however soon after marriage Zeeshan moves abroad and sends her divorce papers.

Heartbroken, Emaan gathers herself and takes the responsibility of providing livelihood to her and Zeeshan’s family. Despite Zeeshan’s insensitive and unjust behavior, Emaan continues to respect and care for Zeeshan’s family considering that they are her elders as well. Things take an unexpected turn when Zeeshan returns from abroad in hopes to reconcile her relationship with Emaan however she is already committed to Ahad.

Will Zeeshan’s return become a reason for Emaan’s hardships and will Sehrish further disrupt Emaan’s marital life by marrying Zeeshan? Will misunderstandings and differences between Ahad and Emaan ever resolve? Drama written by Erum Wasi & Saima Wasi and diretor Ali Akbar.Cast include Fatima Effendi as Emaan,,Adeel Chaudary as Ahad

Hammad Farooqui as Zeeshan, Sehrish Khan as Sehrish Nida Mumtaz as Tahira, Ayesha Gul as Shameem,Sajida Saeed as Bi Jan, Sajeer Uddin as Mubashir,,Farhan Ali Agha as Alam, Sami Khan as Zain and Yasir Alam as Afnan. Main Agar Chup Hoon will telecast every Monday at 7 pm on Geo TV.