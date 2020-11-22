Peace body member’s vehicle targeted with IED in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The vehicle of a member of peace committee was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the district on Saturday.

However, no casualty was reported in the explosion triggered by the IED. The police said that unknown militants targeted the vehicle of Misbahuddin Wazir, a member of the peace committee, with IED when it was on its way to Sheikh Yousaf Adda from Mahmood Colony. They said that the militants had planted an IED at the roadside and triggered a blast when the vehicle of Misbahuddin Wazir was passing through the area in Mahmood Colony near his home. However, the peace body member was not in the vehicle while his driver Janan and another person Roshan Khan also remained unharmed. Soon after the explosion, the police and Bomb Disposal Unit personnel rushed to the spot. According to BDU, the bomb was locally made but could cause huge damage if it had hit the target. The police have registered a case against unknown accused.