Four die from Covid in Multan

MULTAN: The coronavirus Friday claimed lives of four more people at Nishtar Hospital on Friday. Shamim Bibi, 52, Khurshid Bibi, 75, Iqbal Bibi, 80, all of Multan and Muhammad Hanif, 57, of Mian Channu, were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Nishtar Hospital spokesman Dr Muhammad Irfan, total 189 patients are under treatment at the hospital. He said 25 people are in critical condition and five of them have been put on ventilators. He said 61 doctors, 22 nurses, 10 paramedics have been infected with the virus at Nishtar hospital since the virus outbreak.

Reportedly, 1,281 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours and 32 of them have been tested positive for the virus. Some 196 tests were conducted in Khanewal and six tested positive for the virus, 156 in Lodhran and 325 in Vehari and seven of them tested positive for the virus.