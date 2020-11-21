Shoaib guides Northern U19s to victory

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Shoaib Khan helped Northern beat Sindh by seven wickets in the National Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament at the Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Resuming their innings on 2-0 in the third round match, Northern chased down the 221-run target for the loss of three wickets.

Shoaib top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 80 from 151 balls, hitting six fours. He knitted a 91-run partnership for the second wicket with Hassan Abid Kiyani (52 off 143 balls, six fours and a six). Shoaib added 84 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Mubasir Khan, who returned undefeated on a 68-ball 60 that was laced with nine fours and a six.

In a drawn game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad, Southern Punjabâ€™s Mohammad Faizan struck a century.

Resuming their innings on 309-3 in 62 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 372 in 72.4 overs. Abbas Ali and Nasir Faraz, who resumed their innings on an overnight score of 73 runs each, scored 86 and 85 runs, respectively.

For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Abu Bakar picked up four wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Southern Punjab were 224-2 in 65 overs. Faizan top-scored with an unbeaten 101 off 174 balls, hitting 12 fours. Uzair Mumtaz was the other notable run-getter with an undefeated 93 from 191 balls, laced with 11 fours. The duo provided an unbeaten 195-run stand for the third wicket.

Sameer Saqib top-scored with 70 off 103 balls as the match between Central Punjab and Balochistan ended in a draw at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Resuming their second innings on 85-5 in 30 overs, Balochistan were dismissed for 128 in 54.4 overs.

Haseebullah top-scored with a 154-ball 62, hitting seven boundaries.

For Central Punjab, Ali Asfand grabbed three wickets for 48, while Arham Nawab and Asad Raza took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 246 to win, Central Punjab managed 224-8 in 51 overs before stumps were called.

Sameerâ€™s 175-minute stay at the wicket included nine fours. He was involved in a 61-run partnership for the opening wicket with Mohammad Huraira (29). Hasnat Abbas (39) and Mohammad Waqas (35 not out) were the other notable run-getters.

For Balochistan, Wajid Ali claimed three wickets while Jahangir Khan chipped in with two.

Scores in brief: At Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi: Sindh 298 all out in 82.1 overs (Hassan Jafri 105, Rizwan Mehmood 71, Talha Ahsan 32, Adeel Meo 30, Mubashir Nawaz 21; Mehran Mumtaz 3-85, Mubasir Khan 3-98, Adil Naz 2-27, Hassan Abid Kiyani 2-45) and 89 all out in 38 overs (Saim Ayub 27; Mubashir Khan 6-37, Mehran Mumtaz 3-31). Northern 167 all out in 45.3 overs (Hussain 44, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 38; Adeel Meo 3-29, Saim Ayub 3-32, Aaliyan Mehmood 3-38) and 224-3 in 70.2 overs (Mohammad Shoaib Khan 80 not out, Mubashir Khan 60 not out, Hassan Abid Kiyani 52; Aaliyan Mehmood 2-72). Result: Northern won by seven wickets.

At the Shalimar Ground, Islamabad: Southern Punjab 214 all out in 81.4 overs (Mohammad Faizan Zafar 82, Mohammad Ammar 51, Uzair Mumtaz 36; Zeeshan Ahmed 3-52, Ahmed Khan 2-28) and 224-2 in 65 overs (Mohammad Faizan Zafar 101 not out, Uzair Mumtaz 93 not out; Ahmed Khan 2-44). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 372 all out in 72.4 overs (Abbas Ali 86, Nasir Faraz 85, Maaz Sadaqat 85, Zubair Shinwari 38; Mohammad Abubakar 4-45, Faisal Akram 2-101, Tahir Hussain 2-108). Result: Match drawn.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Balochistan 205 all out in 73.5 overs (Haseebullah 94, Aurangzaib 27; Arham Nawab 6-74, Khalid Khan 2-44, Ali Asfand 2-46) and 128 all out in 54.4 overs (Haseebullah 62, Mohammad Ibrahim Senior 30; Ali Asfand 3-48, Arham Nawab 2-13, Asad Raza 2-26). Central Punjab 88-8 in 27.1 overs declared (Mohammad Huraira 32; Hikmat Ullah 3-29, Jahangir Khan 2-16, Aurangzaib 2-34) and 224-8 in 51 overs (Sameer Saqib 70, Hasnat Abbas 39, Mohammad Waqas 35 not out; Wajid Ali 3-47, Jahangir Khan 2-64). Result: Match drawn.