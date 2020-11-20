close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
AFP
November 20, 2020

Oxford Covid vaccine safe for adults

World

AFP
November 20, 2020

PARIS: A leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown to safely produce a robust immune response in healthy older adults, its British makers said on Thursday as it released its phase 2 trial results. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, produced fewer side effects in people aged 56 and over than in younger people -- a significant finding given that Covid-19 disproportionately causes severe illness among seniors.

