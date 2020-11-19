SHC directs federal, provincial governments to provide security to Bilawal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed federal and provincial governments' law enforcement agencies to provide adequate 24-hour security to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in the country as well as grant him permission for travelling in bullet-proof vehicles with factory-manufactured tinted glasses. The direction came on a petition filed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seeking adequate security from federal and provincial law enforcement agencies throughout Pakistan.

The petitioner submitted that he had been receiving threats to his life and there were security agencies’ report, which established that his life was at great risk. He also sought permission for having his personal guards with licensed arms at his home or at any other part of the country.