Singer Shabnam Majeedâ€™s brother murdered

LAHORE: The brother of famous singer Shabnam Majeed was allegedly murdered by his brothers-in-law in Badami Bagh Tuesday.

Shabnam in her complaint to the police said his brother Abdul Waheed had called her to his house in Badami Bagh as he had an exchange of harsh words with his wife. She said later his brother left with his wife to a doctorâ€™s clinic to take medicines.

After some time they heard some noise. As they followed the direction, they found her brother in a pool of blood near Al-Karam school, he had sustained bullet injury. They shifted the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. A police team reached the crime scene on information and removed the body to the morgue.

They also collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. She doubts her brother was murdered by Shahzad Riaz, Din Abbas Riaz and other suspects as they had threatened to kill him after a conflict with her brother. Police have registered a murder case and were investigating the matter.