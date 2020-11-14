Farhan Zaman top seed at KP International Satellite Squash

KARACHI: Farhan Zaman is top seed at Khyber Pakhunkhwa International Satellite Squash event to be held in Peshawar from November 20-22.

Khyper Pakhtunkhawa Squash Association has finalised the entries for the event. According to the list, Danish Atlas is second seed, Zahir Shah third, Waqas Mehboob fourth, Naveed Rehman fifth, Nasir Iqbal sixth, Noor Zaman seventh, and Bilal Khan eighth.

The other eight players are Farhan Hashmi, Salman Saleem, Bilal Zakir, Abdul Qadir, Zeeshan Zeb, Faizan Khan, Haseeb Taj, and Asadullah Khan.

“This is part of the five international satellite events being held in Pakistan in November and December,” said secretary KPSA Munawar Zaman while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the purpose of this series of satellite events is to provide opportunity for playing competitive squash to local players.