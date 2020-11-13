Mahmood Khan wealthiest among four CMs

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is not only the wealthiest among the four chief ministers but also the richest among members of the provincial assembly with his assets standing at Rs 2.38 billion.

According to the statements of assets of the members of provincial assemblies, released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the KP chief minister of the PTI owns agricultural property worth Rs 2.33 billion and has Rs 40 million cash in hand and Rs 7.7 million in two bank accounts, but surprisingly owns no car.

The Awami National Party’s Bahadar Khan is second richest lawmaker with his assets valued at Rs894 million. He owns 20 properties worth Rs 875m and the worth of one piece of agricultural land of unspecified size is shown as Rs 410million in his documents. The PTI’s Syed Fakhar Jehan owns assets worth Rs 776m. He has properties worth Rs 766.80 million, including shops, agricultural and non-agricultural land. Besides he owns a land cruiser and another vehicle. He holds Rs 1.5 million in cash and has Rs 135,000 in his bank account. The PPP’s Sher Azam Khan owns assets valued at Rs 664.63 million. He owns properties worth Rs 521m and has over Rs 139m cash in hand and banks. His properties include 1865 Kanals agricultural land, a seven-Kanal house in Lakki Marwat, a 1.5-Kanal house in Islamabad and plots in Ghora Gali and Bansara Gali, Murree.

The worth of assets of Fazal Hakim Khan, another PTI MPA, has steadily grown to Rs 594 million from Rs 528 million in 2018, registering an increase of Rs 66 million in a single year. While he has put the value of his properties including 24 plots, two commercial buildings, a residential house, a beverage factory and three restaurants at Rs 573 million. The PTI’s Musawar Khan owns commercial, agricultural and residential properties worth Rs 384 million. Though he was not in business in 2018, he now has started business with an investment of Rs 65 million.

Riaz Khan, PTI member from PK-20 (Buner), has assets worth Rs350m. He owns properties worth Rs 307m and has investment of Rs 40m in marble business. Interestingly, he drives a 2009 model car valued at Rs 1.2 million and has no cash in hand and bank account.

The worth of assets owned by Opposition Leader in KP Assembly Akram Durrani has dropped from Rs 10 million in 2018 to Rs 7.75 million in 2019. He held prize bonds valuing Rs 3 million in 2018 and now is keeping only one third of them. He owns three houses and 462 Kanals of land – all inherited, but he has not mentioned the market value of the properties. Though he owns no car, he has Rs 4.16 million cash in hand. Similarly, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns assets worth more than Rs 50 million. Ibrahim Khattak, son of Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, owns assets worth Rs 25.5 million while his uncle Liaquat Khan’s assets are valued at Rs 180 million. The ANP’s Samar Haroon Bilour’s assets are valued at Rs 40 million.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Lutfur Rehman owns Rs 5.27 crore assets.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah owns assets worth more than Rs 230.35 million, says the report released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), detailing the assets and liabilities of Sindh Assembly members and their dependants. According to the documents, Murad Ali Shah owns two cars worth Rs 10.5 million each, besides 100 Tolas of gold that he had received from his mother as gift. His daughter owns two plots worth Rs 2 million each.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the PTI owns assets worth Rs 330.40 million. The PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh owns assets worth Rs 20 million. PPP MPA Faryal Talpur, who is sister of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, has assets worth more than Rs 390 million and owns 980 grams of jewellery. She also owns three cars worth more than Rs 10 million. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah has declared that he has assets worth more than Rs 130 million and told the ECP that he also owns 477 Tolas of gold.

Moreover, Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Zakat, Ushr and Auqaf Sohail Anwar Siyal has assets worth Rs 90.28 million and Education Minister Saeed Ghani has assets worth Rs 20.31 million and also mentioned 100 Tolas of gold. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has declared that he has Rs 100.20 million assets and has Rs 60.16 million in bank accounts. The speaker also owns guns worth Rs 1.5 million.

Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon has declared that he owns assets in Pakistan and abroad. Memon owns two properties in DHA Karachi worth Rs 4.4 million and Rs 9.7 million. He also owns a plot worth Rs 1.2 million in the Malir Development Authority. Memon has agricultural land and a house worth Rs 10.5 million in Tharparkar in addition to owning two apartments in Dubai worth over Rs 50 million. The PPP lawmaker owns two Land Cruisers and 150 Tolas of gold. He also has over Rs 70.99 million in cash. He has also stated that he owns two bank accounts with balances amounting to Rs 6.9 million and Rs 3.1 million in one account. Memon has stated that he owns guns worth Rs 2.5 million. On the other hand, Memon’s wife has a villa in Dubai worth Rs 90.89 million and has 50pc shares in Memon’s Dubai office that are worth Rs 20.10 million. His spouse owns 100 Tolas of gold and has more than Rs 140.93 million. The lawmaker’s wife has three bank accounts with balances of Rs 3,792m, Rs 2,631m and more than Rs 30.29m in the third account. He has taken loans from three banks and owes them over Rs 20.71 million.