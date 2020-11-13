Violation of SOPs goes unchecked

Rawalpindi : Though the government has directed the concerned authorities of Rawalpindi to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in all departments, shops, markets, bazaars by the people, however, but the related bodies have failed in enforcement the orders of their high ups.

More than 60 per cent population are not bothered to follow SOPS and preventive measures against second wave of coronavirus. Majority of them belong to poor and labor class as they are seen moving freely without wearing masks and using sanitisers.

The SOPS seem confined only governmental departments, hospitals, health units, government educational institutions not private and chemist shops besides some major bakeries and utility stores, however, remaining people mostly poor and labor class are openly violating the SOP rules in open spaces like bazaars and markets. Even in all shopping centers of the city, people without any fear are openly violating SOPs thus endangering other citizens. However, not a single official from administration side both city and cantonment is seen to force the violators for following SOPs.

Interestingly SOPs are strictly being followed by the management and staff of metro bus service as token is given only to those travellers who wear masks while denied to violators of SOPS. In contrast to this, the public transporters running ignore the SOPs. The people using these public transports private Under these circumstances are among the danger of further spread of corona in Rawalpindi. There is great need the authorities in city and cantonment administrations should wake up to take immediate notice with the purpose of getting the SOPs implemented among all class of people in true letter and spirit manner for preventing further spread of coronavirus all over the city. Wearing of masks and use of sanitizer be made mandatory for all people.

Transports also move freely without wearing masks. The followers of SOPs when question the transporters like drivers, conductors besides travellers who violate the rules about the non use of masks, they instead of agreeing with the danger of the disease, to defend themselves give non satisfactory excuses saying there is no corona at all in Rawalpindi or any other part of country rather people are being fooled in the name of this virus.