Punjabi translation of Quran launched

LAHORE:One of the largest publishers of Islamic books has launched a Punjabi translation of the Holy Quran to facilitate the millions of Punjabi Muslims across the world.

While launching the Punjabi translation of the Quran, the publisher and noted scholar, Abdul Maalik Mujahid, said his organisation has now become the second biggest publisher of the Quran translations in the world having published the holy book in 29 languages, after the King Fahad Holy Quran Complex Saudi Arabia. He praised the translator, Prof Roshan Khan Kakar and his assistant Rai Shahzad for their efforts.